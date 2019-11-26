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Glyphosate May Cause Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease!
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459 views • November 26, 2019
Farmers across the U.S. routinely spray weed killers on their genetically modified crops. The active ingredient in most of these herbicides is glyphosate. You are probably familiar with glyphosate as the leading ingredient in Roundup. For decades the ingredient has been tied to cancer, and now another disease. New studies are showing an undeniable link between glyphosate and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).
Learn More at Energy Matters, LLC: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/glyphosate-may-cause-non-alcoholic-fatty-liver-disease
Learn More at Energy Matters, LLC: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/glyphosate-may-cause-non-alcoholic-fatty-liver-disease
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