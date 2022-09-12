And We Know 9.12.2022 Part 2 for WTC takedown. [THEY] PUSH FEAR, but we are GROWING/SHARING the TRUTH! PRAY!

LT of And We Know
September 12, 2022
Folks, after pouring through tons of evidence not found on other videos and watching fans at a football stadium singing the National Anthem, it was apparent that more information needed to be shared on 9/11. The more information out there the better. The ENEMY is so scared they will be exposed so they launch an attack on all of those waking up…and those who might learn more. We will see their tactics and more evidence of their weapons and how we can win.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1jtdbt-9.12.22-part-2-for-wtc-takedown.-they-push-fear-but-we-are-growingsharing-t.html
