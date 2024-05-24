Create New Account
Eat fat to lose weight, and be healthy? Prof. Thomas Seyfried #cancer
DC Learning to Live
with Professor Thomas Seyfried, one of the world's foremost experts in Cancer research. Author of the book, 'Cancer as a Metabolic Disease'.

Imagine what the combination of seed oils, and sugars (carbs, and artificial sweeteners are the same) is doing to you. Which is every ultra-processed manufactured food.

The Professor was very generous to take time out of his busy schedule to join me, I am so very grateful that he did. It was wonderful to meet him.


Please help REAL cancer research Dr. Thomas Seyfried (Charity Project)

https://www.patreon.com/Dr_Thomas_Seyfried

The Foundation for metabolic cancer therapies

https://foundationformetaboliccancertherapies.com/


Targeting cancer-

https://www.bc.edu/bc-web/bcnews/science-tech-and-health/biology-and-genetics/targeting-cancer.html

Professor Thomas Seyfried Boston College- https://www.bc.edu/bc-web/schools/mcas/departments/biology/people/faculty-directory/thomas-seyfried.html


Provocative Question: Should Ketogenic Metabolic Therapy Become the Standard of Care for Glioblastoma? https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11064-019-02795-4


Mitochondrial Substrate-Level Phosphorylation as Energy Source for Glioblastoma: Review and Hypothesis

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/1759091418818261


Thomas Seyfried, Ph.D.: Controversial discussion—cancer as a mitochondrial metabolic disease?

https://peterattiamd.com/tomseyfried/


Cancer as a Metabolic https://www.amazon.com/Cancer-Metabolic-Disease-Management-Prevention/dp/0470584920/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8Disease: On the Origin, Management, and Prevention of Cancer


Thomas Seyfried: Cancer: A Metabolic Disease With Metabolic Solutions

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEE-oU8_NSU


Fundraiser help me start again, and build the podcast that will help others through tough times. Thank you all for any small donation

https://www.gofundme.com/f/starting-again-new-podcast?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet



3/11 AFTERMATH: These are personal photos taken in the months after the Earth Quake and Tsunami in Japan, March 2011

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C123D9B8

https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C1295Q49

https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C15FVPVW

THANK YOU SO VERY MUCH MY PATRONS

Patrons thank you- https://www.patreon.com/posts/thank-you-so-87820046?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=postshare_creator&utm_content=join_link















