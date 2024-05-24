Eat fat to lose weight, and be healthy? Prof. Thomas Seyfried #cancer

with Professor Thomas Seyfried, one of the world's foremost experts in Cancer research. Author of the book, 'Cancer as a Metabolic Disease'.
Imagine what the combination of seed oils, and sugars (carbs, and artificial sweeteners are the same) is doing to you. Which is every ultra-processed manufactured food.
The Professor was very generous to take time out of his busy schedule to join me, I am so very grateful that he did. It was wonderful to meet him.
Please help REAL cancer research Dr. Thomas Seyfried (Charity Project)
https://www.patreon.com/Dr_Thomas_Seyfried
The Foundation for metabolic cancer therapies
https://foundationformetaboliccancertherapies.com/
Targeting cancer-
https://www.bc.edu/bc-web/bcnews/science-tech-and-health/biology-and-genetics/targeting-cancer.html
Professor Thomas Seyfried Boston College- https://www.bc.edu/bc-web/schools/mcas/departments/biology/people/faculty-directory/thomas-seyfried.html
Provocative Question: Should Ketogenic Metabolic Therapy Become the Standard of Care for Glioblastoma? https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11064-019-02795-4
Mitochondrial Substrate-Level Phosphorylation as Energy Source for Glioblastoma: Review and Hypothesis
https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/1759091418818261
Thomas Seyfried, Ph.D.: Controversial discussion—cancer as a mitochondrial metabolic disease?
https://peterattiamd.com/tomseyfried/
Cancer as a Metabolic https://www.amazon.com/Cancer-Metabolic-Disease-Management-Prevention/dp/0470584920/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8Disease: On the Origin, Management, and Prevention of Cancer
Thomas Seyfried: Cancer: A Metabolic Disease With Metabolic Solutions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEE-oU8_NSU
#CarnivoreDiet #MeatBasedDiet #ZeroCarb
Fundraiser help me start again, and build the podcast that will help others through tough times. Thank you all for any small donation
https://www.gofundme.com/f/starting-again-new-podcast?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet
3/11 AFTERMATH: These are personal photos taken in the months after the Earth Quake and Tsunami in Japan, March 2011
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C123D9B8
https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C1295Q49
https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C15FVPVW
Follow me on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/dclearningtolive/
and Twitter
THANK YOU SO VERY MUCH MY PATRONS
Patrons thank you- https://www.patreon.com/posts/thank-you-so-87820046?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=postshare_creator&utm_content=join_link
#cancer #carnivorediet #nutrition
#metabolichealth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.