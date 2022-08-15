[ Video ]

Our children are amazing; We need to be the voice for all the children of the world





Our friend, The beautiful, Dr. Kat Lindley





We have given our power away;

Our job is to help parents take their powers back; To be the voice for their children





Every time we said YES , we gave our powers away and lost a bit of our freedom





3.5 million injuries and 29,000 deaths in the U.S. The FDA refused to look at this

Our children are amazing; their natural immunity is superior to anything a vaccine can give them





Our most important job in society is protect our children





@childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk





1.) Children have a 99.997% chance of a complete recovery.

2.) Shots are still experimental.

3.) They don't stop infection or transmission.

4.) The New York State Department of Health determined that after two doses, the effectiveness was 12%.

5.) The booster trials never looked at efficacy.

6.) The CDC has already acknowledged that kids who have gotten the shot are more likely to get infected with COVID than kids who have never gotten the shot.

7.) Kids who get the shot are more prone to pericarditis, myocarditis, and hepatitis.

8.) Pfizer's data shows that you have a 107 times greater chance of death from the shot than you do from getting infected.





Dr. Peterson Pierre: "It's time to say no. The future of the next generation rests with us."





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