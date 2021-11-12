DOCTOR: Marburg, Aids, Ebola in Vaxx, Intentional Infection Underway



Doctor Ariyana Love is a naturopathic Doctor from Finland. The last time she came on we had a great time, so we definitely wanted to have her back.

Doctor Love sent us a file last night with a whole bunch of different material which is so far-reaching it’s difficult to summarize here. She says there’s new research out of Spain supporting the idea that at least some batches of the coronavirus vaccine have graphene oxide in them, despite the medical establishment repeatedly claiming otherwise. She says that graphene oxide is what’s to blame for the flu-like symptoms of Covid-19, and she says that graphene oxide is included as a way to deliver nanotechnology into our blood. She says that Johnson and Johnson’s vaccines trigger mass sterility and include components of ebola and the Marburg virus. In Doctor Love’s words, they aren’t simply pretending to fight this pandemic, they’re deliberately paving the way for the next one, which will be far deadlier.

It’s all quite a lot to take in, so we had Ariyana Love here to describe her discoveries in more detail.

source:

StewPeters.tv