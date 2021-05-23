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The late Dr. Kary Mullis, the inventor of the PCR test, has been blowing the whistle on Fauci and big pharma for thirty years
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60a8280ab72e4b4268fa84ba
The Mysterious Death of Dr. Fauci’s Most Notable Critic