Israel Pays Heavy Price For War On Gaza

Israel is paying a heavy price for its decision to continue the war on the Gaza Strip, which has so far claimed the lives of more than 35,000 Palestinians.

In the first week of March, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched ground operations in the southern Gaza area of Rafah, where more than 1,4 million Palestinains have been taking shelter. It later doubled down by resuming operations in two areas in the northern part of the Strip, the al-Zaitoun neighborhood in Gaza City and the Jabaliya refugee camp.

The Israeli escalation was not without a price however. On May 10, four soldiers from the Nahal Brigade’s 931st Battalion were killed after being hit by explosive devices which were planted by fighters from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the al-Zaitoun neighborhood.

On the same day, another soldier from the Nahal Brigade’s 931st Battalion was killed in the al-Zaitoun neighborhood during a gun battle with fighters from the ruling Hamas Movement.

On May 14, a soldier from the 7th Armored Brigade’s was killed while taking part in the operation in Rafah.

And on May 15, a Defense Ministry contractor succumbed to wounds he sustained as a result of a mortar attack that targeted an IDF gathering in southern Gaza two days earlier.

Also on May 15, five soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade’s 202nd Battalion were killed in a friendly-fire incident when an Israeli main battle tank operating in the Jabaliya refugee camp fired two shells at a building where they were gathered.

In addition to these human losses, both Hamas and the Islamic Jihad released videos showing dozens of IDF vehicles, including tanks, armored personnel carriers and bulldozers, being hit with rocket-propelled grenades and explosive devices in Rafah, al-Zaitoun and Jabaliya.

Israel’s losses were not limited to Gaza as Hezbollah escalated attacks from Lebanon in response to the war on the Strip.

On May 11, the group attacked an Iron Dome air defense system deployed at a base near the settlement of Beit Hillel with three suicide drones. On May 13, more drones were launched by the group at the barracks in the same base.

And on May 14, Hezbollah attacked a small surveillance aerostat and its control room at the Adamit site with guided missiles, killing an Israeli. On May 15, Israel’s state-of-the-art Sky Dew radar early warning aerostat was damaged in a drone attack by the group on its home base near the settlement of Ilaniya.

In addition, Israel faced six attacks with suicide drones and cruise missiles by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq between May 11 and 15.

Overall, the cost Israel is paying for the war on Gaza is increasing every day. The country is also facing more international pressure. Meanwhile, the war is yet to achieve any of its goals.

