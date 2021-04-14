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Nukes - Steven D Kelley - April 14, 2021
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120 views • November 01, 2021
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This is a message of the JEDI - Jesus' Elite Devine Intervention, group of astral warriors, during their sleep.
https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
This channel is to share Steven D Kelley's close to 400 videos from Truth Cat Radio Shows, short videos and other past radio programs. This is Steven's backup channel, instead of relying only on YouTube, at Steven D Kelley. To promote Steven's content, research, knowledge, and mission. Steven D Kelley's mission and main focus is The Getty. To rid the world of the Enemy, which will lead to many things to benefit everyone and will free the child sex slaves in underground bunkers.. #OccupyTheGetty.
If you would like to know Steven's story, it is available for a few dollars on Amazon and it would help the cause. There the second edition book is called, "Cities Under the Plain". But you may listen free to the
audiobook reading of the same fascinating 1st edition autobiography called, "Lasers, Caver's and Magic", it can be found on YouTube as an audiobook at, https://youtu.be/E78-ZL9Ik1Y
Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. Please visit where he can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm PST or enjoy the pre-taped loop that plays a past show. Go to Steven D Kelley's YouTube channel, to view all of Steven's new and past shows. - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIPPb0DJE21SbwSOcSsyKtA/videos
Thank you for your interest, caring, sharing, liking and subscribing. May peace and love always be with you.
PayPal: [email protected].
Join my Telegram group today!
This is a message of the JEDI - Jesus' Elite Devine Intervention, group of astral warriors, during their sleep.
https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
This channel is to share Steven D Kelley's close to 400 videos from Truth Cat Radio Shows, short videos and other past radio programs. This is Steven's backup channel, instead of relying only on YouTube, at Steven D Kelley. To promote Steven's content, research, knowledge, and mission. Steven D Kelley's mission and main focus is The Getty. To rid the world of the Enemy, which will lead to many things to benefit everyone and will free the child sex slaves in underground bunkers.. #OccupyTheGetty.
If you would like to know Steven's story, it is available for a few dollars on Amazon and it would help the cause. There the second edition book is called, "Cities Under the Plain". But you may listen free to the
audiobook reading of the same fascinating 1st edition autobiography called, "Lasers, Caver's and Magic", it can be found on YouTube as an audiobook at, https://youtu.be/E78-ZL9Ik1Y
Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. Please visit where he can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm PST or enjoy the pre-taped loop that plays a past show. Go to Steven D Kelley's YouTube channel, to view all of Steven's new and past shows. - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIPPb0DJE21SbwSOcSsyKtA/videos
Thank you for your interest, caring, sharing, liking and subscribing. May peace and love always be with you.
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