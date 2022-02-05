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Thomas Renz, Attorney - DOD to me is committed fraud and conspiracy
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90 views • February 05, 2022
“DOD to me is committed fraud and conspiracy they have said that their baseline data from 2016 to 2020 was wrong - pointed it out in the whistleblower testimony but somehow even though they didn’t notice it it magically got corrected in 2021.”
- Thomas Renz, Attorney | renz-law.com
- Thomas Renz, Attorney | renz-law.com
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