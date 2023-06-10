Russian UR-77 "Dragon" - for Clearing AFU Minefields in the Forests near Kremennaya

UR-77 Dragon - clearing AFU minefields in the forests near Kremennaya

The UR-77 is a mine-clearing vehicle designed to create safe paths through minefields for infantry and other vehicles. The UR-77 is based on the chassis of the 2S1 tracked self-propelled howitzer and is equipped with a rocket-propelled explosive line charge system called the MDK-3. The mine-clearing system works by launching a line charge filled with explosives over a minefield. Once the line charge is in place, it is detonated, creating a shockwave and blast pressure that either neutralizes or detonates any mines within the vicinity of the explosion. This method effectively creates a safe path through the minefield for troops and vehicles to pass.



