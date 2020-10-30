WEAPONIZED KLIX & ZETA!!! BUSTED!!

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Once again, I predict landfall and prove weather IS steered by Doppler radar. DEBUNK ME OR JOIN ME!! See the story of climate changED and how we came to be in this WORLD of HOT WATER today, here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Chz_ijSSNeU