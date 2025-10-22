Saving Our Children – Katherine Bussard

Katherine Bussard is on a mission to protect the innocence of our children and advocate for religious liberty and parental rights. In this interview, she breaksdown the Michigan State Board of Education’s intent to silence parents, to circumvent the State Legislature and to expose children K-12 to a radical sex-ed curriculum.





She explains that not every child has an advocate or a champion to protect them. That is why our voices are so important!





To learn more, go to her website TakeBackTheClassroom.com and SLGWitness com





Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.