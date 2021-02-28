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Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett says Vaccine is "EXPERIMENTAL"
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590 views • February 28, 2021
In an interview with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, who leads the
coronavirus vaccine research at the National Institutes of Health, stated, "What I can say is that Emergency Use Authorization is still experimental. It's still in experimental phase. These Emergency Use Authorizations are simply asking the FDA, with what we have right now, can this product be used in the most vulnerable of populations, while we continue to gather data that would allow us to license it for everyone."
coronavirus vaccine research at the National Institutes of Health, stated, "What I can say is that Emergency Use Authorization is still experimental. It's still in experimental phase. These Emergency Use Authorizations are simply asking the FDA, with what we have right now, can this product be used in the most vulnerable of populations, while we continue to gather data that would allow us to license it for everyone."
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