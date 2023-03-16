Excellent Reference works for people suffering from Fascia/Connective Tissue Disease/Myofascial Disease. I purchased the first copy in 1982. Did the "System" think I had just purchased Aikido and the Dynamic Sphere in December 2022? Most likely yes. Yes Behavioral Analysts is now a big career, be careful or you will end up with one giving you special attention, and guess what, unlike your consumer credit file, you have no idea what narrative they are cooking up with team members that may include a Psychiatrist you never met. Welcome to 1984.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.