SOULED OUT - S 6: Ep 5 - WRESTLE YOURSELF

#SouledOut​ #Myanmar​ #CCPVirus​Not everyone is a wrestler. However we have now all been tasked with using our analytical mind to filter truth from bullshit -- that is to find the signal through the noise. We basically wrestle ourselves as we participate in such intellectual combat. Join us as we face some of the high strangeness around our current events.This week's top stories will weave in and out of the ongoings around the recent Myanmar election, the furtherance of CCP hostilities across the world, the current belligerent and illegitimate 'administration' and how they're pretending they can drive the tractor just fine when they can't even find the ignition, and much more.Get your notebooks out -- this one is pretty packed with news.S O U L E D O U T M E D I A T E L E V I S I O N (SOMTV)DONATE (USD)DONATE (BTC)18Fh1Tn4tpe9e48danyzDWVpm8u8Z9DrMqTHANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT!