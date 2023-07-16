Rogue Ways 2.15 - Isaac Weishaupt!

An OG, in my world, a long time diver into the darkness of the occult, someone

who has been convinced of the mass manipulation of our minds through the

exploration of all things pop culture or unpopular culture, as he puts it, the

master of the esoteric and symbolic, an author of over six tomes on everything

from aliens to satanism to human sacrifice, an old school YouTube star, a

podcast host, and a badass in general, we have THE Illuminati Watcher himself,

Isaac Weishaupt here today! Find Isaac here: <https://illuminatiwatcher.com/>

