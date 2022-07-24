"🅾️" rescued a wounded Ukrainian militant





His brothers abandoned him after he was wounded in the stomach and legs. They saw that he was alive, but they abandoned him anyway. For three days he lay like this without water and food, drinking urine. Our people evacuated him and took him to the hospital.





Such an attitude towards their comrades-in-arms says only one thing. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have definitely ceased to be a regular army, they have turned into a pack of bandits without any principles and ideas.





That is why Ukraine will never be able to win, the political technologies of the rotten regime work on the Maidan, but not on the battlefield.