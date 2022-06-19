OVERNIGHT OPINIONS: Why Do Food Plants Keep Catching on Fire?

Thanks for watching Overnight Opinions, a weekly news roundup on the Ladies Love Politics channel. Here you’ll get current events blended with spicy commentary directed at our elected leaders.

It’s late, you’re awake, let’s get started …

You can check out the Ladies Love Politics blog and read a transcript/references of this episode at www.ladieslovepolitics.com. If you're looking for something to listen to besides politics, check out my crime podcast on YouTube.

Ladies Love Crime: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Z3F_1rn3a637H_p7YtMUg

Background Music Credit:

Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds





REFERENCES: OPENING MONOLOGUE

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/another-food-plant-erupts-flames

https://www.facebook.com/azurestandard/videos/1417367655365733

https://www.usfa.fema.gov/data/statistics/nonresidential-fire-estimates/nonresidential-building-fire-trends.htmlhttps://www.nfpa.org//-/media/Files/News-and-Research/Fire-statistics-and-reports/Fact-sheets/IndustrialFactSheet.pdfhttps://mypatriotsupply.com/blogs/scout/the-food-facilities-that-have-burned-in-2022https://news.nilfiskcfm.com/2016/04/food-manufacturers-guide-fire-prevention-housekeeping-nfpa-codes-standards-need-know-2016/

https://news.nilfiskcfm.com/2016/07/5-major-causes-of-industrial-fires-explosions/

https://www.nfpa.org/News-and-Research/Publications-and-media/NFPA-Journal/2022/Summer-2022/News-and-Analysis/Dispatches/Food-Processing-Fires

https://www.firerescue1.com/arson-investigation/articles/arson-among-nations-most-difficult-crimes-to-solve-aqPBIJSfxa55Kxss/

https://www.statista.com/statistics/252463/clearance-rate-of-arson-offenses-in-the-united-states-by-type/

https://www.citizen-times.com/story/news/local/2020/07/09/answer-man-percentage-arson-cases-solved-why-so-hard/5393928002/

https://www.politico.com/news/2021/08/29/usda-farmers-conservation-program-507028

XI

https://inthesetimes.com/article/the-food-safety-and-modernization-act-has-consequences-for-small-farmers

https://www.usfa.fema.gov/data/statistics/

https://www.mapcustomizer.com/map/fires%20at%20food%20plants%20https://www.mapcustomizer.com/map/fire%20conspiracy%202021

7 DAYS, 6 NIGHTS

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10909863/Pentagon-release-secret-never-seen-photos-Guantanamo-Bay-detainees-arriving-shackles.html

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10908727/Kraft-Tyson-McDonalds-owners-say-higher-costs-passed-customers.html

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10913639/Children-infected-three-viruses-time-COVID-measures-worn-immune-systems.html

https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/pilot-murder-suicides-account-growing-share-airline-crashes

https://www.zerohedge.com/military/pentagon-us-will-arm-ukraine-years-come

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/jan-6-prisoner-who-was-denied-cancer-treatment-now-dire-straits

FROM HILL TO HOUSE

https://thehill.com/news/3520783-here-are-the-10-senate-republicans-who-are-backing-the-bipartisan-gun-bill/

https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/3519530-white-house-faces-uphill-challenge-getting-kids-under-5-vaccinated/

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/pfizer-covid-vaccines-safe-effective-small-children-fda-staff-say-2022-06-13/

THEY SAID WHAT?

https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-trudeau-says-using-a-gun-for-self-defence-is-not-a-right-that-you-have-in-canada

THE PARTY LINE

https://www.infowars.com/posts/melania-trump-reportedly-urged-ex-potus-to-cut-ties-with-snake-ivanka-before-jan-6-hearing/

https://www.fireboebert.com

PUSSIES AND PATRIOTS

https://variety.com/2022/digital/news/trumps-truth-social-is-banning-users-who-post-about-jan-6-hearings-according-to-reports-1235290726/

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/starbucks-ceo-walks-back-open-bathroom-policy-customers-only

NUMBERS YOU NEED TO KNOW

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10917579/Pro-life-Washington-GOP-lawmaker-office-firebombed-marking-SEVENTEENTH-arson.html