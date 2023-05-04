Helping Yourself 🇬🇷 from "How to Be Cross Eyed"

Apparently, it’s more common that you’re born with strabismus, I’m a bit of a rare bird in that I was born more or less normal and became cross eyed over time. So I was keenly aware of how people began to treat me a little differently over time.

I can say now honestly that I’m a person that chooses my problems. So many people in life are constant victims of circumstance but not me, I do have problems but they are almost all problems that I made some very conscious choice to navigate toward. To quote the fictional gangster Frank Costello:

"I’m not a product of my environment. My environment is a product of me."

From my mémoire and lifehacking manifesto, How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection

