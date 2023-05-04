Helping Yourself 🇬🇷 from "How to Be Cross Eyed"

Apparently, it’s more common that you’re born with strabismus, I’m a bit of a rare bird in that I was born more or less normal and became cross eyed over time. So I was keenly aware of how people began to treat me a little differently over time.
I can say now honestly that I’m a person that chooses my problems. So many people in life are constant victims of circumstance but not me, I do have problems but they are almost all problems that I made some very conscious choice to navigate toward. To quote the fictional gangster Frank Costello:
"I’m not a product of my environment. My environment is a product of me."
Read chapter 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/797-helping-yourself
From my mémoire and lifehacking manifesto, How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection
Order 🛒 Book
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Cross-Eyed
Download ⏬ Sample chapters
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/HTBCE-Sample
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.