A Crime Against Humanity: New mRNA Gene-altering Jabs for All

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Countless conventional vaccinations are currently being developed into mRNA vaccinations around the world. This Kla-TV research summarizes this technology’s extensively documented potential for damage: gene alteration, turbo cancer, fatalities and inflammations of all kinds. Due to this development, every person will soon be given an mRNA-gene vaccine as an injection! Even in Africa, production cities are being purposely funded for the mRNA-gene jabs! Which goals are being pursued through this? Shall the pretext of health and safety be used in the future to massively harm the global population? Who is behind this?