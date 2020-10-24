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Agawam Arms Model 68 Rifle & The Gun Control Act Of 1968
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63 views • October 24, 2020
In this video we take a look at the history of Agawam Arms, their Model 68 rifle and how the Gun Control Act Of 1968 played a role in making these rifles a little hard to find.
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