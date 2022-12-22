Create New Account
[90-Day Protest Broadcast Highlights] 12/13/2022 China Ping an Acquires a Large Number of Local Banks Through SBI
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gnews.org/articles/614691

Summary：12/13/2022, SAY NO TO EVIL, the SBI under Masayoshi Son acquires a large amount of Japanese local banks. Behind these acquisitions, the Ping An Group is funding them. The CCP is trying to control Japanese local banks to influence local businesses and elections. They want to become the fourth largest bank in Japan to control Japan more easily.

