2/12/2023 Miles Guo: Communist China's GDP growth is definitely negative! More than 200 million Chinese people are unemployed, and the real estate and construction industries, as well as the over 80 industries that are supported by them, will all be finished. As a result, export-oriented foreign trade enterprises are also going to collapse, and the remaining service industries and other sectors are falling apart as well.

2/12/2023 文贵直播：中共国的GDP绝对是负增长！2亿多中国人无法就业，房地产和建筑行业及其背后的80几个行业都完了，出口型的外贸企业也面临着崩溃，剩下的服务业等各行各业也唇亡齿寒

