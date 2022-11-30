Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SO WHATS STOPPING US FROM FROM COMING TOGETHER?.... WE ARE RUNNING OUT OF TIME
26 views
channel image
LetsBoGrandon
Published Yesterday |

I just don't see any more reason to spend time on the "play by play" if we aren't going to even entertain joining together and speaking as a society .. loud and clear, in a way that can NOT be understood any other way and goes down in the books as an answer to what's being perpetrated against us, our rights, our culture, our very lives.. this entire planet... it awaits our response. IT IS TIME PEOPLE. LETS GET TOGETHER AND START CONNECTING THESE DOTS. We have to mount a response to what's happening. There's been zero resistance to anything whatsoever. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected] 

Keywords
protestusacivil rightsuniteresistence

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket