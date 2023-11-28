Everyone thought she was pregnant until they discovered the heartbreaking truth

Pitiful Animal





Nov 27, 2023





For a dog wandering around looking for food was already hard work,

But this dog also came with a super-large belly.

Trippy had onerous ascites hein. She could barely walk and eat

Uske stomach se 4 kilo and 800 gms unwanted water extract kiya gaya hein.

Trippy seemed to be relieved of the burden of her life watching her breathe a sigh of relief

I stroked her head to comfort her, from now on, nothing to worry about.

She tenderly accepted the rare warmth she didn't get easily

God brought me as luck for her life, comfort the rest of her life

From now on, she wouldn't have to undergo hard things anymore

But please endure the bitter injections and fatigue until fully recovered

Trippy's third visit to the vet! 6 liters of unwanted liquid was removed from her stomach!

