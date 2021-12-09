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After Show Convo with Evan DeVries | Ep 18 Pt 2
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Ep 18 Pt 2 - We continue our chat with Evan DeVries, a Seattle singer, songwriter and producer, about his new projects coming out and inner healing.
Join us as we dive into the creative flow and chat about who knows what.
Creatives Chat is hosted by Peter Lucas and produced by Rusty Hill.
Join us as we dive into the creative flow and chat about who knows what.
Creatives Chat is hosted by Peter Lucas and produced by Rusty Hill.
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