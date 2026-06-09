Can't Fix your Car, War on Travel - Agenda 2030

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Agenda 2030: 1. War on Travel, can't fix your car. Why are junk yards catching on fire? 2. Gender confusion in NY, the big picture trans / transhumanism Luciferian agenda. 3. Why 6G is need for the Brain Computer Interface mind control system. 4. $300 Billion to fix Iran, smells like a Smart City playbook. #agenda2030 #bci #endofdays #areweinendofdays #trunews #sjwellfire #prophecy #occupy #beastsystem #aigod