Former Hitler Youth Whistleblower Warns Of America's Grim Future - Flashback From October 23 2010

Former Hitler youth whistleblower warns of america's grim future (Back in 2010). What we now know as George Soros, ANTIFA and their tactics today. Carrying out on the streets what radical leftists and totalitarian politicians can't be seen doing and attempting themselves.

Uploaded on January 3 2020 - Originally uploaded to tv.infowars.com on October 23 2010

In this shocking interview available for the first time to Prison Planet.tv subscribers, former Hitler Youth member and World War Two veteran Hilmar Von Campe warns that America's collective turn away from God is greasing the skids for the state to take over as the ultimate authority, threatening a repeat of the rise of National Socialism, as he warns that the Obama White House and the United States government in general now more closely embrace the political doctrines of the Nazis than they do those of the founding fathers.



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