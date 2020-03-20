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Coronavirus: Your Kung Flu is No Good | Popp Culture
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69 views • March 20, 2020
Now that COVID-19 has made its American debut, let the political propaganda begin!
#coronavirus #covid19 #kungflu #chinesevirus
Brought to you by Aaron Clarey's Asshole Consulting
http://www.AssholeConsulting.com
"Invictus Rex" by Shaka
https://www.amazon.com/Invictus-Rex-Book-one-ebook/dp/B082C8NDW8
Purchase "Red Days" on Amazon today, featuring Badd Popp!
Digital: https://www.amazon.com/Red-Days-Sergio-Cantu/dp/B082P79KVC
Blu-ray and DVD: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B082BWR4G5
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.ph/YzWCe
2. https://archive.ph/rL6ZW
3. https://archive.ph/7uVno
4. https://archive.ph/xOxrK
4a. https://archive.ph/kK26s
5. https://archive.ph/61Ncz
5a. https://archive.ph/9zFgm
6. https://archive.ph/os6cs
6a. https://archive.ph/RGaNQ
7. https://archive.ph/BfmTk
8. https://archive.ph/Tn3t0
9. https://archive.ph/Pum2u
10. https://archive.ph/Oa2Zh
11. https://archive.ph/4DyoI
12. https://archive.ph/YM1Jr
13. https://archive.ph/MKlln
14 .https://archive.ph/vg6kK
15. https://archive.ph/40wLd
16. https://archive.ph/RhKiH
17. https://archive.ph/JlTB2
18. https://www.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
19. https://archive.ph/xpD9k
20. https://archive.ph/YX3jl
21. https://archive.ph/tBFKI
22. https://archive.ph/1Bixf
22a. https://archive.ph/JOlil
23. https://archive.ph/USl70
24. https://archive.ph/O9l8o
25. https://archive.ph/mMcbJ
26. https://archive.ph/0u6Am
27. https://archive.ph/A8JMg
28. https://archive.ph/3uHkp
29. https://archive.ph/GJxGv
30. https://archive.ph/EqCV1
30a. http://archive.ph/zmkB8
31. https://archive.ph/BuEeX
32. https://archive.ph/NGs7v
33. https://archive.ph/tqG2l
34. https://archive.ph/emsxy
35. https://archive.ph/ghhrd
36. https://archive.ph/59iHM
37. https://archive.ph/AmIyN
38. https://archive.ph/YPy09
39. https://archive.ph/irsDb
Video Throwbacks
Propaganda: The Line Between People and Sheeple
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T_7q-FNFAgg
Dick Moves
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SSjZ_8TEkvY
Someone's Gonna Die
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=APyiJBFKuho
Other Coronavirus Videos by Popp
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GNvMVHFAZRE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d3i6sECqQnU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnGfHmDSUcw
DISCLAIMER:
All material used falls under fair use of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (1998).
(Used under fair use, for commentary, education, criticism and satire.)
This video is for educational, entertainment and social commentary purposes only. Do not contact or harass the creator of the material we are responding to. The links provided are solely for copyright and sourcing purposes.
The views expressed in this video are not intended to be disparaging in any way of the Chinese people, but the communist, fascist regime that runs their country. After all, Chinese is a nationality, not a race. So if you wanna call us racist for telling the truth, suck my egg roll.
#coronavirus #covid19 #kungflu #chinesevirus
Brought to you by Aaron Clarey's Asshole Consulting
http://www.AssholeConsulting.com
"Invictus Rex" by Shaka
https://www.amazon.com/Invictus-Rex-Book-one-ebook/dp/B082C8NDW8
Purchase "Red Days" on Amazon today, featuring Badd Popp!
Digital: https://www.amazon.com/Red-Days-Sergio-Cantu/dp/B082P79KVC
Blu-ray and DVD: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B082BWR4G5
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.ph/YzWCe
2. https://archive.ph/rL6ZW
3. https://archive.ph/7uVno
4. https://archive.ph/xOxrK
4a. https://archive.ph/kK26s
5. https://archive.ph/61Ncz
5a. https://archive.ph/9zFgm
6. https://archive.ph/os6cs
6a. https://archive.ph/RGaNQ
7. https://archive.ph/BfmTk
8. https://archive.ph/Tn3t0
9. https://archive.ph/Pum2u
10. https://archive.ph/Oa2Zh
11. https://archive.ph/4DyoI
12. https://archive.ph/YM1Jr
13. https://archive.ph/MKlln
14 .https://archive.ph/vg6kK
15. https://archive.ph/40wLd
16. https://archive.ph/RhKiH
17. https://archive.ph/JlTB2
18. https://www.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
19. https://archive.ph/xpD9k
20. https://archive.ph/YX3jl
21. https://archive.ph/tBFKI
22. https://archive.ph/1Bixf
22a. https://archive.ph/JOlil
23. https://archive.ph/USl70
24. https://archive.ph/O9l8o
25. https://archive.ph/mMcbJ
26. https://archive.ph/0u6Am
27. https://archive.ph/A8JMg
28. https://archive.ph/3uHkp
29. https://archive.ph/GJxGv
30. https://archive.ph/EqCV1
30a. http://archive.ph/zmkB8
31. https://archive.ph/BuEeX
32. https://archive.ph/NGs7v
33. https://archive.ph/tqG2l
34. https://archive.ph/emsxy
35. https://archive.ph/ghhrd
36. https://archive.ph/59iHM
37. https://archive.ph/AmIyN
38. https://archive.ph/YPy09
39. https://archive.ph/irsDb
Video Throwbacks
Propaganda: The Line Between People and Sheeple
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T_7q-FNFAgg
Dick Moves
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SSjZ_8TEkvY
Someone's Gonna Die
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=APyiJBFKuho
Other Coronavirus Videos by Popp
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GNvMVHFAZRE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d3i6sECqQnU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnGfHmDSUcw
DISCLAIMER:
All material used falls under fair use of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (1998).
(Used under fair use, for commentary, education, criticism and satire.)
This video is for educational, entertainment and social commentary purposes only. Do not contact or harass the creator of the material we are responding to. The links provided are solely for copyright and sourcing purposes.
The views expressed in this video are not intended to be disparaging in any way of the Chinese people, but the communist, fascist regime that runs their country. After all, Chinese is a nationality, not a race. So if you wanna call us racist for telling the truth, suck my egg roll.
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