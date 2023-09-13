KIEV'S 'NO NEED TO INVESTIGATE' ATTACK ON CIVILIANS

On September 6, the terrible tragedy took place in the town of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, which is under the control of the Kiev regime. A missile struck the local market. As a result, 16 civilians were killed, 33 others were wounded.

Ukraine and its western partners immediately accused Moscow of bloody attack on civilians. However, the lack of professionalism of Zelensky’s team instantly confirmed that the town was intentionally struck by the Ukrainian military.

Kiev hastened to declare that the market was struck by ‘some shells’ but the video officially published by Zelensky’s office clearly showed that it was hit by a missile. The missile launch is clearly audible, thus it was most likely launched from an airplane.

In the video, people who also heard the launch looked up a moment before the impact. This allowed to conclude that the missile was launched from the north-western direction, that is, from the territory controlled by the Ukrainian military.

The missile is also seen on the video, reflecting on the roof of one of the cars. It was supposed to be the US-made AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missile. It could be launched by the Ukrainian MiG-29 that took off from the airfield in Mirgorod, Poltava region.

Eyewitnesses from several settlements nearby wrote on the social networks that there was an aircraft in the sky at the time of the attack. It could not be Russian due to the remoteness from the front.

Videos from the scene of the tragedy distributed by the Ukrainian media in an attempt to show the inhumanity of the Russians have become important evidence confirming Kiev’s guilt.

At the site of the impact, the buildings were damaged by multiple identical holes from shrapnel. Anti-aircraft and anti-radar missiles have similar warheads with many striking elements. For example, the AGM-88 HARM carries a warhead with 12,800 tungsten striking elements or 25,000 steel elements in its old version. Its warhead explodes in the air to cause maximum damage. Footage from the spot confirmed that there is no funnel at the explosion site. Comparison of the explosion in Konstantinovka with the explosion of HARM missile on an old American training video proved that they are identical.

On September 12, Kiev de facto confirmed its guilt. Zelensky’s adviser Podolyak declared that there would be no investigation of the tragedy because for Kiev “everything is obvious … the missile was Russian.”

While the Russian military had no reason to waste expensive missile to destroy the local market, Kiev tried its best to play victim exactly on the day of the arrival of the US State Secretary Blinken. Moreover, this is not the first Ukrainian bloody provocation that killed citizens of the Donbass. Kiev Nazis have never considered lives of the population of the pro-Russian regions valuable.

https://southfront.press/kiev-attack-on-civilians/












