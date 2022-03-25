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Ukraine - What the Media Isn’t Telling You (Interview with Simeon Boikov) - Man In America, Tonight 032422
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Thanks to Man in America, for making this video of this interview, that I'm sharing. Thanks to Simeon Boikov.

The politicians, mainstream media, and big tech are all trumpeting the exact same narrative: Zelensky is a hero, and Putin is a war criminal. But what if there is more to the story? What if a massive Nazi movement has formed in Ukraine? According to my guest today, Simeon Boikov, critical information is being covered up and censored.

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