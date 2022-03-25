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Ukraine - What the Media Isn’t Telling You (Interview with Simeon Boikov) - Man In America, Tonight 032422
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245 views • March 25, 2022
Thanks to Man in America, for making this video of this interview, that I'm sharing. Thanks to Simeon Boikov.
The politicians, mainstream media, and big tech are all trumpeting the exact same narrative: Zelensky is a hero, and Putin is a war criminal. But what if there is more to the story? What if a massive Nazi movement has formed in Ukraine? According to my guest today, Simeon Boikov, critical information is being covered up and censored.
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The politicians, mainstream media, and big tech are all trumpeting the exact same narrative: Zelensky is a hero, and Putin is a war criminal. But what if there is more to the story? What if a massive Nazi movement has formed in Ukraine? According to my guest today, Simeon Boikov, critical information is being covered up and censored.
Today’s show is brought to you by RiseTV, where it’s our mission to awaken, uplift, and unite America—one show at a time. Get your free trial of RiseTV: https://bit.ly/3jLYL6x
Follow Man in America on Telegram at https://t.me/maninamerica and Truth Social as @ManInAmerica
To learn about investing in gold visit http://goldwithseth.com, call 877-646-5347, or email [email protected]
Save up to 66% at https://MyPillow.com using Promo Code MAN
FOLLOW, WATCH, & LISTEN:
Website: https://maninamerica.com/
Telegram: https://t.me/maninamerica
PodBean: https://maninamerica.podbean.com/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ManInAmerica
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/maninamerica
Gab: https://gab.com/ManInAmerica
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ManInAmerica
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/maninamerica
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ManInAmericaUS
Parler: https://parler.com/user/ManInAmerica
SafeChat: https://safechat.com/channel/27767132...
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6SBszdk...
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