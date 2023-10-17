⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(17 October 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, in the course of active operations, units of the Zapad Group of Forces, supported by aviation and artillery, have repelled seven enemy attacks close to

Ivanovka and Timkovka (Kharkov region), Nadiya (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 270 soldiers killed and wounded, one tank, ten armoured fighting vehicles, and three pickup trucks.

▫️During counter-battery warfare, two Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery systems, and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems have been hit.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of coordinated actions by units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, helicopters and artillery, two attacks by assault groups of 21st and 63rd

mechanised brigades of the AFU have been repelled, and 21st and 67th mechanised brigades of the AFU have been hit near Chervonaya Dibrova, Shipilovka, and Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 115 servicemen, three armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles.

▫️In addition, during the counter-battery warfare, two D-20 guns, as well as one Msta-B howitzer, have been hit.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, have repelled nine attacks by Ukrainian units. Enemy manpower and hardware have been eliminated close to Orekhovo-Vasilyevka and Andreevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 485 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, three armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one Msta-B howitzer, and one D-20 gun.

▫️In addition, one U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station, as well as one field ammunition depot of the 3rd Assault Brigade of the AFU have been destroyed.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, in cooperation with helicopters and artillery, have inflicted a fire attack on manpower concentration areas of units of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 150 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, as well as two D-20 howitzers.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces, aviation and artillery have repelled four attacks by 117th mechanised and 82nd air assault brigades of the AFU near Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 110 Ukrainian servicemen, seven tanks, seven armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles.

▫️In the course of counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-manufactured M109 Paladin howitzer and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system have been destroyed.

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were more than 45 Ukrainian servicemen, three motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised manpower and military hardware in 117 areas.

▫️Air defence facilities have shot down Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force. Five tactical missiles and four U.S.-manufactured guided GLSDB bombs have been intercepted.

▫️In addition, 34 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed close to Belogorovka, Vasilyevka, Svatovo (Lugansk People's Republic), Berestovoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Novaya Tarasovka (Kharkov region), Peschanovka, and Sagi (Kherson region).

📊In total, 491 airplanes, 251 helicopters, 7,953 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defence missile systems, 12,706 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,163 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,802 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 14,372 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.