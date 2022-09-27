9/26/2022 Miles Guo: “Xi the Sun” and “Putin the Great” plan to divide the world into the eastern and western worlds to form a bipolar world first, and then turn it into a unipolar world which is under their full control. However, they will never succeed because “Putin the Great” has anal cancer and “Xi the Sun” is very sick and dying too
