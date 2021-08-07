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Are People Dying Misdiagnosed Dr. Bryan Ardis, Dr. REINER Fuellmich And Dr. Wolfgan Wodarg
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3324 views • August 07, 2021
Wondering who knew what last year.. what are the future implications? 2 to 3rd parts of the trimester of pregnancy plus the jabb what are future effects? Children will be barren! what is MSI-C?
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