Do You Know What Jesus Told His Followers To Do?
TruthSeeker
15 “If you love me, keep my commands. John 14:15

21 Whoever has my commands and keeps them is the one who loves me. The one who loves me will be loved by my Father, and I too will love them and show myself to them.” John 14:21

23 Jesus replied, “Anyone who loves me will obey my teaching. My Father will love them, and we will come to them and make our home with them. 24 Anyone who does not love me will not obey my teaching. These words you hear are not my own; they belong to the Father who sent me. John 14:23-24

Check out this channel if you are interested to find out more about Jesus: https://bit.ly/33WgS1d

