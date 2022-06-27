It looks like no more Trannys will be allowed to compete against women in swimming

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Crenshaw
So it seems like if you are going to do the breast stroke in women's swimming, you are going need to have actual breasts and not a penis. We will see if this will last. The backlash from the libtards promises to be huge.
Source: The Next News Network on Odysee.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/epOxW9wx9xzU/