It looks like no more Trannys will be allowed to compete against women in swimming

Jim Crenshaw





So it seems like if you are going to do the breast stroke in women's swimming, you are going need to have actual breasts and not a penis. We will see if this will last. The backlash from the libtards promises to be huge.

Source: The Next News Network on Odysee.





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