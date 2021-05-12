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ARE THERE PARASITIC WORMS IN THE BASIC BLUE SURGICAL FACE MASKS? PART 2 THE RETURN OF DR. T
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200 views • May 12, 2021
Dr T returns to talk about masks and swabs
To see part 1 if you missed it, it's a must see!: https://www.bitchute.com/video/SgKNfgybn0uz/
Credit to: Not On The Beeb and Dr T
To all with access to pro equipment, we are looking for replication of Dr T's evidence.
www.NotOnTheBeeb.co.uk/contact
Please consider supporting our work here: www.NotOnTheBeeb.co.uk/donate
Source: https://youtu.be/-JLIBdfXUCI
To see part 1 if you missed it, it's a must see!: https://www.bitchute.com/video/SgKNfgybn0uz/
Credit to: Not On The Beeb and Dr T
To all with access to pro equipment, we are looking for replication of Dr T's evidence.
www.NotOnTheBeeb.co.uk/contact
Please consider supporting our work here: www.NotOnTheBeeb.co.uk/donate
Source: https://youtu.be/-JLIBdfXUCI
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