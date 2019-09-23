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What is Operation Mockingbird? - The Truth Podcast: Question Everything!
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655 views • September 23, 2019
"We'll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false" - William Casey, CIA Director (1981). For those of you who just can’t grasp how the CIA [& NSA] manipulates our news and everything we are spoon fed by the media, this episode of the Truth Podcast: Question Everything explains in detail just how bad it was and its even worse now.
For further info on what is discussed, visit https://www.truthpodcast.net
http://www.instagram.com/truthpodcastQE
http://www.twitter.com/truthpodcastQE
For further info on what is discussed, visit https://www.truthpodcast.net
http://www.instagram.com/truthpodcastQE
http://www.twitter.com/truthpodcastQE
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