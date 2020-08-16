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New Law OKs "Removal of Children"?! South Australian Laws Greenlight Massive State Oppression
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65 views • August 16, 2020
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South Australian Laws
https://www.legislation.sa.gov.au/LZ/B/CURRENT/COVID-19%20EMERGENCY%20RESPONSE%20BILL%202020/UNOFFICIAL%20ROYAL%20ARMS/COVID-19%20EMERGENCY%20RESPONSE%20BILL%202020.UN.PDF
https://www.legislation.sa.gov.au/LZ/B/CURRENT/COVID-19%20EMERGENCY%20RESPONSE%20(FURTHER%20MEASURES)%20AMENDMENT%20BILL%202020/UNOFFICIAL%20ROYAL%20ARMS/COVID-19%20MEASURES%20AMENDMENT%20BILL%202020.UN.PDF
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South Australian Laws
https://www.legislation.sa.gov.au/LZ/B/CURRENT/COVID-19%20EMERGENCY%20RESPONSE%20BILL%202020/UNOFFICIAL%20ROYAL%20ARMS/COVID-19%20EMERGENCY%20RESPONSE%20BILL%202020.UN.PDF
https://www.legislation.sa.gov.au/LZ/B/CURRENT/COVID-19%20EMERGENCY%20RESPONSE%20(FURTHER%20MEASURES)%20AMENDMENT%20BILL%202020/UNOFFICIAL%20ROYAL%20ARMS/COVID-19%20MEASURES%20AMENDMENT%20BILL%202020.UN.PDF
Collaborative Video Discovery Website: https://GroupDiscover.com
Best Music Storage Website: https://MyMusi.cc
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