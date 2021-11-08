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Mom Who Stood Up Against Critical Race Theory Speaks Out
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11 views • November 08, 2021
— Shemeka Michelle: “I don’t want my black child thinking she is not going to make it because she is black. What does her skin color have to do with how much work or her academic success? What does that have to do with anything."
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