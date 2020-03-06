BARBARA ALLEN LYRICS







Twas in the merry month of May

When green buds all were swelling,

Sweet William on his death bed lay

For love of Barbara Allen.

He sent his servant to the town

To the place where she was dwelling,

Saying you must come, to my master dear

If your name be Barbara Allen.

So slowly, slowly she got up

And slowly she drew nigh him,

And the only words to him did say

Young man I think you're dying.

He turned his face unto the wall

And death was in him welling,

Good-bye, good-bye, to my friends all

Be good to Barbara Allen.

When he was dead and laid in grave

She heard the death bells knelling

And every stroke to her did say

Hard hearted Barbara Allen.

Oh mother, oh mother go dig my grave

Make it both long and narrow,

Sweet William died of love for me …