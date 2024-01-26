Ep. 17 Warfare - Gifts - Faith

Do you have just enough for your salvation or do you have the Gift of Faith so that you can move mountains in your life and the lives of those around you. In this episode you will find out what faith is, what your level of faith can do for you, those around and most importantly for the Kingdom of God.
Podcast time indexes:
00:01:37 What the Bible says about faith
00:02:47 Quotes on faith from some in history
00:03:54 What faith is
00:6:47 What makes the gift of faith different
00:10:05 Levels of faith
00:12:46 Blind and/or stupid faith
00:20:05 A few questions you may have
00:26:53 David Guzik's question and answer on faith
Resources:
https://www.biblestudytools.com/topical-verses/faith-bible-verses/#3
Quotes from various people in history about faith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLuK_tSOxBk
https:https://www.intouch.org/
Dr. Charles Stanley's sermon on the levels of faith and home page to In touch Ministries
https://christian.net/resources/understanding-the-gift-of-faith-and-how-to-use-it/
Article referenced that talks about the four different types of faith
https://www.youtube.com/@DavidGuzikEnduringWord
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AvWiuh0NnMY&t=11s
Home page to David Guzik's enduring word home page, Davis YouTube channel and the Question and Answer session where David address my question starting around the 51:25 mark
About Unleashing Spirit Warriors:
Unleashing Spirit Warriors is dedicated to sharing Biblical truths and personal experiences in spiritual warfare. You will hear directly from me, other ministries and every day believers to help you unleash the spirit warrior in you and to equip you to directly take on the enemy and WIN !!!
Website: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/
About: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/about/
