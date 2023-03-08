Soros has no Guilt over Past Actions

Soros is understood to have been using his vast resources to "hide in plain sight" for decades.

Peter Kroft, Sixty Minutes, (1968) asks George Soros, a Jew, some tough questions. Just like today, Soros has no guilt for his actions.

Hungarian prosecutors are preparing charges against 92-year-old Hungarian-American financier George Soros for aiding and abetting the murder of thousands of Hungarians during the Nazi occupation during World War II.



Soros is set to be charged with "knowingly and willfully" aiding and abetting the murder of Jewish Hungarians in Budapest from September 1942 to January 1943, according to a source in the prosecutor's office in Budapest, Hungary.

