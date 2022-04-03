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Russia is not retreating - Kadyrov
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152 views • April 03, 2022
Telegram - Inessa S. | ”The Head of the Chechen Republic asks the President to give the order, to begin final operation against Banderovites in Kyiv.
Reminder that there has not been an offensive on Kiyv, only air strikes on supply depots. You can't retreat if you weren't there in the first place.”
Reminder that there has not been an offensive on Kiyv, only air strikes on supply depots. You can't retreat if you weren't there in the first place.”
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