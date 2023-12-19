THE SCIENCE ISN'T SETTLED - inventor of mRNA technology Dr. Robert Malone

Please Subscribe to my Rumble Channel

Few topics are more hotly discussed right now than anything and everything COVID related. Dr. Robert Malone shares the important science behind the current COVID vaccines that often gets left out of the discussion. He shares his perspectives on the one size fits all medical solutions being proposed today, government mandates, and the fear-based messaging we are sold which have massively impacted the state of the world.

Dr. Malone is an internationally recognized scientist and one of the most qualified people to speak on this topic. He is an American virologist and immunologist and is a key architect of mRNA vaccine technology as well as the discoverer of in-vitro and in-vivo RNA transfection, while he was at the Salk Institute in 1988. He has extensive research and developmental experience in the areas of vaccines, gene-therapy, bio-defense, immunology, discovery research, and clinical trials. His discoveries in mRNA non viral delivery systems are considered the key to the current COVID-19 vaccine strategies. Dr. Malone holds numerous fundamental domestic and foreign patents in the fields of gene delivery, delivery formulations, and vaccines.

This information is crucial to establish his credibility on such an important topic. It is astounding that people try to discredit doctors and scientists, like Dr. Malone, in a way to shut down any dissenting voice to the common mainstream narrative. So I am here to share this expert’s perspective. The science isn’t settled and we need to hear all sides. Welcome to The Ellen Fisher Podcast.

In this Episode we cover:

• The one side fits all medical approach to COVID being proposed and implemented today versus individualized strategies

• If there are valid concerns about these vaccines for healthy young people, or people who are not at great risk

• Have these vaccines been adequately tested for adverse reactions like cancer, fertility issues or long term affects?

• If there is sufficient data that the covid vaccines are safe or necessary for pregnant women

• Natural immunity versus vaccine immunity

• If mRNA technologies and adenovirus vectored vaccines are experimental

• How effective are the current COVID vaccines at protecting from other variants?

• How effective are these vaccines at preventing spread?

• The noble cause of self sacrifice for your community and if getting this vaccine is doing what you think it’s doing

• If people who have recovered from COVID should get the vaccine

• The censorship and threats made to doctors and scientists with dissenting opinions

• Dr. Robert Malone’s proposal plan for the best way to move forward