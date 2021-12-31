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How To Save Your Marriage & Other Relationships in 2022: Special Guest Serge DaRosa!
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10 views • December 31, 2021
HUGE Special Episode! The devil has gone on a major offense in our relationships these past two years; he wants nothing more than to rip marriages, families and relationships apart and has even succeeded in some. Whether that has been you, or someone you know and love, or you want to take your relationship to a deeper level, tonight's show with special guest, Musician, Author & Pastor Serge DaRosa is one you can't afford to miss. God has given Serge a message SO powerful and life changing, when he shared it with us, right away I asked him to come on our show and share it and his heart on it with you. I promise you, you've never understood what real love is until you've heard this. So grab your spouse, your friends, your family and join us for a show unlike ANY we've EVER had on Resistance Chicks! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/how-to-save-your-marriage-other-relationships-in-2022/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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