Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Hidden Common Link In US Mass Shootings
channel image
The Kokoda Kid
93 Subscribers
69 views
Published 13 hours ago

It's been established by researchers that there is a common link to mass shootings in the U.S. and this finding may shock some and others will say, "I knew that". This report by Clayton Morris & the 'Redacted' crew is worth watching.

Video Source:

'Redacted' with Clayton Morris

Redacted News

Closing Theme Music:

'Hidden Village' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted News or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

hm mon14:12

Keywords
cover-upmass shootingsdrug useschool mass shootingsmall shootings

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket