TSVL-8 M5 Tactical Long-Range Rifle - Russian made "Dominator Lobaev" - More Troops are Receiving.

TSVL-8 M5 Tactical Long-Range Rifle - Russian made Dominator Lobaev. This is a video that I found at 'Rosoboronexport' on YouTube. It's like a promo video. Directly below is the description from the video. Just below that is a comment about the troops receiving them, and the photo thumbnail I used was of Russian troops displaying it on the ground in front of them.

TSVL-8 M5 "Dominator" is a modular, multi-caliber, tactical long-range rifle with low flash/noise and thermal signature especially designed for modern warfare. Thermal signature is one of the most common problems on the modern battlefield, as well as flash, and the sound of noise, but nowadays it is solved. "Dominator" is equipped with a carbon fiber tube made of special winding technology and a proprietary titanium suppressor of a special type that provides increased stealth and survivability of the system.

The war in so called ukraine forced (at least I hope so) to radically reconsider the issue of the range of weapons needed for modern warfare. I am glad that now even in line units (although far from all), high-precision sniper systems appear in service. This Dominator Lobaev is in the hands of a sniper not from the SSO or special forces brigades, but in an ordinary motorized rifle division. And just an hour before this photo, he sent a soldier of the enemy to the other world from 800 meters, and this was already the second enemy soldier in one sortie.--




