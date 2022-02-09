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Ottawa Police Admit Working With Children's Aid to Clear the Convoy of Children Before They Use Force
Global Agenda
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250 views • February 09, 2022
In a virtual press conference, Ottawa Deputy Police Chief Steve Bell spoke with reporters about efforts to ensure the safety of downtown residents as the trucker protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates enters its twelfth day. He was joined by Kim Ayotte, general manager of emergency and protective services. The city reports that 25 per cent of the nearly 400 trucks occupying the downtown core have children living inside the vehicles. This is not going to end well. Justin Trudeau is Hell bent on impressing his bosses in Davos and his handler Klaus Schwab from the World Economic Forum.

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