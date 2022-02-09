© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ottawa Police Admit Working With Children's Aid to Clear the Convoy of Children Before They Use Force
Follow
2
Share
Report
250 views • February 09, 2022
In a virtual press conference, Ottawa Deputy Police Chief Steve Bell spoke with reporters about efforts to ensure the safety of downtown residents as the trucker protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates enters its twelfth day. He was joined by Kim Ayotte, general manager of emergency and protective services. The city reports that 25 per cent of the nearly 400 trucks occupying the downtown core have children living inside the vehicles. This is not going to end well. Justin Trudeau is Hell bent on impressing his bosses in Davos and his handler Klaus Schwab from the World Economic Forum.
Related videos:
Trucker protests: Ottawa police chief announces 'surge and contain' strategy – February 4, 2022
https://youtu.be/ozWQW0BiBsY
Ottawa deputy police chief discusses response to trucker protest – February 8, 2022
CPAC YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6P5kIhnK0Yo
The Shadow of Waco | Retro Report | The New York Times
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hOW9AjskoOo
'Showtime' - Official Opening Scene | WACO | Paramount Network
Paramount Network
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EiO0qHUMM64
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Related videos:
Trucker protests: Ottawa police chief announces 'surge and contain' strategy – February 4, 2022
https://youtu.be/ozWQW0BiBsY
Ottawa deputy police chief discusses response to trucker protest – February 8, 2022
CPAC YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6P5kIhnK0Yo
The Shadow of Waco | Retro Report | The New York Times
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hOW9AjskoOo
'Showtime' - Official Opening Scene | WACO | Paramount Network
Paramount Network
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EiO0qHUMM64
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.