Secret Service pointing their fingers at locals & locals pointing their fingers back

Jesse Watters: "The Secret Service is pointing their fingers at the locals and the locals are pointing their fingers back. Now a local Pennsylvania station is reporting that local law enforcement spotted Crooks nearly HALF AN HOUR BEFORE the shooting and called it in. Why wasn’t any action taken?"

"The FBI somehow says they still don’t have a motive. The Pittsburgh FBI Field Office is running point on this investigation- the same field office that buried the Biden bribery tip in Ukraine. And Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle says she won’t resign, but will do an internal investigation. Under her watch, the Secret Service destroyed their texts from January 6 and blew up the White House cocaine."